During Thursday's Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Dr. Quintin Johnson, president of Southside Virginia Community College, discussed the school's 5-year Strategic Plan listening tour. The tour started early this month.
Johnson is seeking answers on what the college is doing well. He also wants to know where the gaps show in the SVCC mission. The listening tour covers 10 counties and the City of Emporia. Outside input is essential for the 5-year Strategic Plan.
"We can't do this without your help — without business, industry, and voices at the table to say what they need," Johnson said. "We want to partner with you to develop programs."
The school's partnering with businesses and companies has a proven track record. The SVCC Powerline Worker program graduated 70 students during the 2020-21 school year. The students found well-paying jobs following a short-term training regimen.
The Powerline Worker program is one of several short-term training courses for Workforce students. Truck Driving, Nurse Aide, and Diesel Technology are other popular courses for Workforce students. The classes produce workers for localities in the
SVCC region.
The SVCC Strategic Plan Listening Tour offers businesses the opportunity to network with school leaders. Together, they can determine if a course of study is feasible to provide an employee recruiting pipeline into their line of work. Every community in the SVCC chain is vital to the school's mission. Emporia is no exception.
"Listening to you as a community, and business owners have to say is a very important part of my role," Johnson said. "We are in the process of developing the next 5-year strategic plan. The purpose of it is to align our programs with business, and industry needs for Emporia. Your views are important."
In April, SVCC leaders will develop critical objectives and goals from the input on the Strategic Plan Listening Tour. The 5-year strategic plan will be implemented in August.
SVCC has seven campuses in Southside Virginia, including the Southside Virginia Education Center in Emporia. During the 2020-21 school year, 4,134 students were on the roles as students at the college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.