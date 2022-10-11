Emporia Postmaster Ryan O’Connor came to the city in February to reorganize the post office. His commute from Chesterfield is a little longer than he would like it to be, but the commute will soon be shorter when he moves to Alberta.
“My wife is coming to Emporia to work at James River Cardiology,” O’Connor said. “Before that happened, she actually asked me to take the detail. The thing is, I had already decided that I wanted to put my hat in the ring to transfer here. It worked out perfectly.”
That’s a good sign. It appears O’Connor is in it for the long haul.
Don’t be surprised if you head to the Emporia Post Office to meet the new Postmaster and he isn’t there. O’Connor might be delivering mail on a route. It’s an excellent way to learn the courses and adjust them to make mail delivery more efficient for postal carriers.
O’Connor’s path to working with the U.S. Postal Service is a unique story in itself. He began his postal career in 2006 as a part-timer while in school at Virginia Commonwealth University. O’Connor graduated from the VCU School of Business in 2010. He could have pursued a career in business, but he latched on to the job he already had in hand.
“My friends were out searching for employment after graduation with outstanding student loan debt,” O’Connor said. “I figured I already had a job so I could could start paying down on my student loan debt right away.”
The VCU graduate climbed the postal service ranks quickly. He became a supervisor in 2010. By October 2014, O’Connor was promoted as acting postmaster at Church Road. His supervisors liked what they saw. In April of 2015, O’Connor was appointed Postmaster in New Kent.
In July, O’Connor was officially appointed as Postmaster in Emporia. He is the 12th person to head the Emporia Post Office since 1935.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.