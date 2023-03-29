-

Emporia City Councilman Mark Lilly (right) pleads his case during Tuesday night's joint school budget meeting at Golden Leaf Commons.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

Decades-long tensions between the City of Emporia and Greensville County came to a head as both sides came to blows over how to fund the Greensville County Public School district during a joint budget meeting at Golden Leaf Commons on Tuesday night.

Even before it began, the meeting started off on the wrong foot. While the representatives from Greensville County and the City of Emporia were present, the county school board showed up nearly 20 minutes late because of a school board meeting that was scheduled for the exact same afternoon at Greensville County High School on the other side of Emporia. 

Recommended for you