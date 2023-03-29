Decades-long tensions between the City of Emporia and Greensville County came to a head as both sides came to blows over how to fund the Greensville County Public School district during a joint budget meeting at Golden Leaf Commons on Tuesday night.
Even before it began, the meeting started off on the wrong foot. While the representatives from Greensville County and the City of Emporia were present, the county school board showed up nearly 20 minutes late because of a school board meeting that was scheduled for the exact same afternoon at Greensville County High School on the other side of Emporia.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 was presented by Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards and Finance Director Amber Barbour. During his presentation, Dr. Edwards cited major strides made by the school district over the past year, including across-the-board improvements in assessment scores at all four schools, as well as increased safety measures and technology improvements.
Unfortunately, revenue for the next fiscal year is projected to drop by roughly $3 million. This is due largely to the schools having used up a chunk of its allotted ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds, as well as a projected drop in enrollment.
For fiscal year 2023, the county and city funded the school system according to average daily membership (ADM), which currently sits at 1,927 — 819 from the City of Emporia and 1,108 from Greensville County. Next year, those figures are expected to drop to 1,880 — 800 from Emporia and 1,080 from the county.
This reflects a consistent drop in enrollment which has continued for the past four years, as more and more parents in Emporia and Greensville County are opting to take their children to other neighboring school districts or into homeschooling. By contrast, for the 2018-19 school year, total enrollment at GCPS was at 2,120 students.
When all was said and done, assuming county and city contributions remained the same as last year, the proposed FY2024 school budget would come out to $39,345,912 — which equates to $20,928.68 per student for the expected number of students. GCPS is requesting an increase of $5,585,828 in local contributions, which would go toward a 5% raise plus step increase for all staff, as well as $500,000 in capital improvement funds toward the construction of a new Central Office to replace the current one located on Ruffin Street.
Last year’s joint school budget meetings were relatively tension-free and quick. Unfortunately, the same could not be said of what happened on Tuesday night. First, Emporia District 3 Councilman James C. Saunders questioned why Greensville County’s proposed school budget was so much higher than those from neighboring school districts such as Southampton County and Brunswick County.
“Brunswick County has a proposed budget of $27.5 million for 1,419 students, which equates to about $15,500 per student,” said Saunders. “Southampton County has a proposed budget of $42.6 million for 2,367 students, which equates to about $18,000.”
“I don’t know what’s right and what’s wrong. But at the end of the day, that’s a pretty big discrepancy.”
Next, Emporia District 4 councilman Mark Lilly — recently elected to replace the late F. Woodrow Harris — directly called out the Greensville County Board of Supervisors for allegedly refusing to cooperate with the City of Emporia on how to fund the school system. The city suggested that both they and the county pay an equal amount per student regardless of how many students came from which area.
But according to Lilly, the Greensville County government sent the city a letter bluntly refusing to do so.
“In my opinion, the county doesn’t get to decide how the city spends their money,” said Lilly. “The letter we got from y’all…that’s improper on its face, because you were elected to govern the county and we were elected to govern the city.”
Greensville County District 3 Supervisor William Cain repeatedly defended the County’s stance on the matter, loudly insisting that the county and the city should pay the same total amount. This discussion dragged on for nearly half an hour. Multiple attempts were made to restore order, with Emporia mayor Carolyn Carey invoking the recent tragedy in Nashville to put things in perspective — but to no avail.
“If our concern is education our kids, then I can’t see why the city has a problem with paying the exact same money for our children as the county,” said Cain.
As if things weren’t tense enough, a public comment session offered Greensville County and Emporia citizens the chance to vent their frustrations with the local school system and the local governments’ inability to cooperate to do something about it.
“This meeting has shown a lot of people’s true colors and we the community are suffering,” said local pastor Tim Sloan Jr. “I feel that we need to just pull our students and create our own school because this low-performing school is hindering economic development. No one wants to buy homes in an area that has low-performing schools.”
“Maybe I’m part of the problem because my son, when he was in seventh grade, the quality of education was going downhill,” said Gloria Robinson of Benchmark Community Bank “So I pulled him, and he’s going to Southampton County Public Schools.
