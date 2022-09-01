There are some people who ‘talk the talk, but don’t walk the walk.’ Not so with Terrence Washington.
Recently, at the Community Youth Center Limited (CYC, LTD) Pool, he definitely, ‘walked the walk’.The Back to School Blast, organized by the ‘We Got Your Back Community Team was a great triumph. Approximately 150 youth and 25 parents attended the event. The children received three hours of free swimming, free food, and raffle gifts—four lucky youth’s raffle tickets prizes were free bicycles.
The We Got Your Back Community Team is Washington’s brain child. Washington saw a need in our community and went to work. Together Washington and his team have spearheaded and facilitated several activities for the youth in the community. ‘We Got Your Back Community Team’s mission is to empower youth to lead the next generation.
“Our Motto is Boots On The Ground,” Washington said. “The Team adopted this motto because they believe the best way to reach and motivate our youth is with Boot’s On The Ground, meeting each child where they are. We are open to working with anyone in the community to help stop the violence and prepare our kids to have a better life.”
The Team strives to accomplish its goal by involving young people in wholesome recreational, educational and cultural activities. In addition, Washington hopes his Team’s work will provide positive role models and mentors that will inspire and motivate our youth to become successful, productive adults.
We Got Your Back Community Team members are Washington’s family, his parents James and Peggie Washington, Apostle Ron Washington, and Keanna Washington. Additional members are Lakisha Rose, Yvette Stith, Edward Dugger, David Bullock, Glynis Dunn-Stone, and Karen Kemp-Bynum.
Terrence extends special thanks to pastors Brandon Allen, Corey Lee, Earl Jerrel, and Shawn Brooks; Mr. and Mrs. James Barner, Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Sykes, Mr. and Mrs. William Cain, Cain’s Barbershop, Rev. Bobby Claiborne, Greensville County Sheriff Department, Emporia Police Department, Virginia State Police, Marva J. Dunn, DJ Trans, and Greensville County Public School Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards, and his staff Dr. Marcus Carey and Kathleen Crowder for their donations to help make the event a success.
An abundance of gratitude goes out to all the parents and children who attended.
Terrence especially thanks Thelma Atkins-Riley and the CYC, LTD board, for being such a gracious and welcoming host.
