Jarratt resident Jeff Richardson first introduced his #NeverQuit fitness program at Emporia’s TopHand Foundation when it moved to its current facility at West Atlantic Street in 2018.
Since its inception, the program has inspired dozens of people and created many inspirational stories, and one of those stories is Abby Moseley.
Moseley was first brought to TopHand by her mother, Amy, sometime in early 2020. At the time, Abby was in a deep depression, and Amy was looking for something to bring her out of it. At first, Moseley was reluctant to participate.
“She actually sat in the corner and didn’t say a word,” said Richardson. “And then one day she started participating, and then she really started working out. I started talking to her, giving her a little bit of NeverQuit motivation.”
Eventually, Moseley competed in a powerlifting competition and took home first place. But more importantly, Moseley says that the NeverQuit program gave her the strength to battle the demons that had been tormenting her for years. Since then, she has not only embraced the NeverQuit mentality, but has made sure to spread it to others whenever she gets the chance.
“My confidence has skyrocketed, and now I go in, I talk to other people, I encourage other people, and I’m just an advocate for everything now,” said Moseley. “I’m really big on confidence, body positivity, and embracing the NeverQuit mentality.”
The most recent evidence of this came during her month-long Governor’s School program at Virginia Tech this summer. As part of the program, Moseley had to make a final presentation of her research project in front of a large group of professors and professionals within that scientific field.
“That project itself…was a big show of just how far that NeverQuit mentality has taken me, as far as collaboration and leadership.” said Moseley.
“Everything she does, she has a ‘NeverQuit mentality’ in mind,” said Richardson. “When she goes to school and she is around other kids and the other kids are having a bad day, she really tells them to embrace the NeverQuit mentality and tells them that if you truly believe in what you can do…you truly can accomplish anything you set your mind to.”
Moseley’s experience mirrors that of NeverQuit’s founder, who started the program in 2018 purely to motivate himself to lose weight and create a healthier life. Before starting NeverQuit, Richardson was 475 pounds. Today, he is in the ballpark of 260.
“I’ve suffered from the same things — depression, sitting on the couch every day, just not being healthy,” said Richardson. “When I adopted my three kids, I wanted to be healthier for them. So then I started the brand NeverQuit to help motivate me. Then it just took onto motivating other people that were in the same situation I was.”
