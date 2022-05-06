The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office serves citizens of 292 square miles covering Greensville County and the City of Emporia. Sheriff Tim Jarratt told members of the Emporia Rotary Club his department is facing new challenges that need to be addressed. Law enforcement agencies, in general, are struggling to retain officers and recruit new applicants.
“I’m blessed,” Jarratt said. “I don’t have a large turnover, but the challenge is there. We used to get 80-90 applicants to apply for a dispatcher or road position. Now we’re lucky to get five.”
The recent narrative of many in the media has put a bad light on law enforcement. Jarratt said that has helped bring an increased attitude of disrespect to law enforcement officers. He said the disrespect is seen in other aspects of society in general.
“I think our legislators did some things that sent us backward,” he said. “I believe they had good intentions on some of the things they did, but didn’t think out the process for the long-term. It sent us backward.”
Jarratt is the 74th sheriff of the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, which was founded in 1781. The department has 40 employees and an enormous amount of responsibility. Deputies investigate criminal activity, patrol the roadways, and participate in crime prevention programs. The communications officers dispatch deputies to fires, medical emergencies, and criminal disturbances.
Greensville County Public Schools have ties with the Sheriff’s Office with resource officers in the schools. The department is also responsible for all of the county’s criminal, traffic, and juvenile courts. In a small rural community, law enforcement forces a different game plan than in a more populated area.
“In a small agency we wear many hats, and we have to do a lot,” Jarratt said. “We’re not like your metropolitan areas where you have a lot of resources to pull from. One day I might be doing law enforcement, the next day I might be working at the computer desk trying to make things work. A lot of you know this. Living in a small community — that’s what we all have to do to make it work and get the job done.”
The sheriff said the wearing of many hats has its rewards. He spoke of a former deputy that went to a larger market. The job entailed more specialization than the rural areas. The deputy had more experience in several facets of law enforcement and relied on his multi-faceted background to assist his coworkers.
One drag on law enforcement agencies is the lack of mental health personnel to treat patients. An officer sometimes spends days with a patient until the patient receives the treatment needed. Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw agreed that mental health problems are difficult for law enforcement.
“It’s ridiculous that we have officers sitting at a hospital for days — hours after hours and relieving each other,” Pinksaw said. “All they are doing is taking deputies and officers off the street. The sheriff is absolutely right. The mental health system is broken.”
Jarratt said his department works well with the EPD and other local law enforcement agencies. He said people don’t get into law enforcement to get rich. They do it to make their communities a better place to live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.