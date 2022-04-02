2022 — hopefully — marks the “return to normal” for spring sports in the Tri-Rivers District, including baseball.
Last season, spring sports were the first to return from the pandemic-induced hiatus of Greensville County High School, as well as that of most other high schools in the district. COVID-19 was especially rough on Greensville County baseball, who were barely able to field a full team for the 2021 season.
Despite this, the team managed to scrape out two wins, both against Franklin High School. This year, manager Mario Walton, the same man who led the football Eagles to a district regular season title, hopes to lead the baseball team to stability and success.
Unfortunately, to say it’s been a slow start for the baseball Eagles would be underselling it. In the first two games of the season — both at home — Greensville County has yet to score a run. Their opponents have scored 38.
On Tuesday afternoon, they suffered a 28-0 beatdown to the Dragons of Park View High School. This comes a week after they fell 10-0 to the Windsor Dukes in their opener.
When asked what the team can do to improve, coach Walton simply said, “Everything. We’ve got a lot of work to do, man.”
While the team has managed to find more players to fill its roster than last year, few have any recent baseball experience, according to Walton.
“It’s a lot of young kids who hadn’t played the game in five or six years and are just coming back to play,” said Walton. “But we’ll get better.”
Fortunately, there’s still plenty of time for the Eagles to right the ship, and they can begin the process on the road on Thursday, March 31 against Franklin — the same team they defeated twice last season.
