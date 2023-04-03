-

From left to right: Emporia/Greensville Chamber of Commerce executive director Nancy Rose, Greensville Memorial Foundation executive director Jill Slate, Angela Wilson, Tom Grenell, Mike Anderson, Frank Kientz, Cindy Wrenn, Kristin Vaughan, and Ron Davenport at the groundbreaking of the upcoming Greensville Memorial Foundation Aquatic Center on Friday afternoon.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

Just outside the Emporia/Greensville YMCA on Weaver Avenue in Emporia is a large patch of grass which will, in less than two years time, become Virginia’s newest aquatic center. 

This Friday afternoon, the Greensville Memorial Foundation held a groundbreaking ceremony which marked the unofficial start of construction of the Greensville Memorial Foundation Aquatic Center — a planned 12,000 square foot aquatic facility which is scheduled to open its doors in May 2024. 

