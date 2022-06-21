The Greensville County Public School district has just reached the end of a long, difficult year that had to feel like it lasted a decade. This year, both students and faculty had to face — among other things — the pandemic, a cyber-attack, repeated threats of violence, actual violence, and a long, ugly debate over the state’s mask mandate.
“This year, to say the least…has been kind of like a roller-coaster ride,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards at Monday night’s school board meeting. “First you say ‘mask’. Then you say ‘optional mask’. Then you say ‘temperature check,’ ‘no temperature check.’”
It would be hard to blame any teacher, faculty member, or other employee who decided it was time to get out and look for work elsewhere. Fortunately, GCPS has provided a glowing incentive for employees to stay in Greensville. Hundreds of incentives, in fact.
This month, employees who are choosing to stay with Greensville County Public Schools will receive at least a few hundred dollars extra in their pay stub as a retention bonus. Part-time employees will receive a $600 bonus, while full-time employees will receive a $1,200 bonus.
A select few individuals who showed up for work every single day will receive an additional bonus — $800 for full-time staff, $400 for part-time staff. This was decided at the work session held at GCPS headquarters on Ruffin Street last Thursday.
“To our principal leaders, let me say the job you have done in this era is truly appreciated,” said Edwards.
