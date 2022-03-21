Thurman Adult Day Care reopened its doors last month to fill a need in the community.
The business opened in February 2020, but COVID-19 swept through Virginia the following month. It has been a battle to keep the doors open. The company went to the Virginia Department of Health and the Department of Social Services to get Medicaid funding, but the funds didn’t arrive. The business closed its doors temporarily, but co-owner John Thurman isn’t ready to give up on his dream of getting the company to flourish in Emporia.
Thurman has deep ties in Emporia-Greensville. He was the administrative director at Greenville Memorial Hospital for 25 years. He later founded Stony Creek’s Personal Touch Home Health Care, which has been in operation for nearly 30 years. Thurman Adult Day Care is Thurman’s way of giving back to a community that played a prominent role in Thurman’s life.
“The Center provides warm, compassionate, and professional care for seniors when they need it most,” Thurman said. “We’re local experts in senior care, providing a place for seniors to command socialize with other seniors.”
The Center is a site for adults 18 and older giving people a place to get involved in making crafts, exercising, and singing songs. Thurman Adult Day Care has on-site health monitoring and individual plans for clients with health conditions.
Participants have the opportunity to socialize with others throughout the day. The Center is licensed through the Virginia Department of Social Services.
On a typical day, participants arrive at 9 a.m. and go through an hour and a half of daily activities before breaking for a half-hour snack time. A noon lunch follows another hour of activities. The events resume at 1 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. snack.
The 1226 S. Main St. facility provides care for people from Emporia, Greensville, Brunswick, Sussex, Southampton, and Dinwiddie counties. Participants can attend Thurman Adult Day Care Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thurman’s wife Barbara is a co-owner of the business. She said she was ready to retire at one time, but it wasn’t in her husband’s blood. John did not open the company to rake in a hefty profit.
“The main reason is my first wife’s mother stayed with us about two years and just sat on the porch,” he said. “Thurman Adult Day Care will be a place where people can go to socialize with others, have activities and hot meals. This isn’t a big money-making enterprise. It’s something my wife Barbara and I can do for the community.”
For more information about the Center, call 434-634-1000.
