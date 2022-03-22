Residents of Emporia and Greensville County who have experienced issues with mail delivery over the past few months now have a chance to air their frustrations in-person with District Representative Donald McEachin (D-04).
There will be a “town hall” meeting regarding the state of Emporia’s post office, located at 109 South Main St. The meeting will take place Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. at Golden Leaf Commons.
As of press time, it is unclear whether McEachin will be there in person or virtually.
Since late 2021, residents of Greensville County have experienced problems with delayed mail delivery. Some have reportedly received bills after their due date, while others have had trouble receiving much-needed medication.
The situation has affected the Independent-Messenger itself, as numerous subscribers have called the office to report not receiving their papers, while others have shown up at the office in person to collect the papers they would normally have received.
This month, the stakes are far greater, as Tax Day (April 18) is less than a month away.
Rep. McEachin himself briefly touched on the issue during a meeting of the Brunswick County Democratic Committee in late February.
“I don’t drink, but the problems at the Emporia Post Office might drive me to drink,” McEachin said at that meeting. “I get one problem fixed and another problem comes up.”
If you would like to attend, please RSVP for the event by registering at the following link: https://bit.ly/McEachinPostalTH. Registration is absolutely free.
