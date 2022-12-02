After two pre-season scrimmages, the Greensville County Eagles girls’ basketball team had its first real test of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday night, and they passed it with flying colors. The visiting Nottoway Cougars were no match for Greensville, who took them apart by a score of 52-29.
The driving force behind the Eagles’ success was sophomore Chaniya Brooks, who easily backed up her credentials as first-team All-District from last year.
On Wednesday night, she picked up 30 points, outscoring all of Nottoway combined. Those 30 points included four key three-pointers. Defensively, she swarmed Nottoway’s offense relentlessly to snatch steal after steal.
The Eagles led 11-8 after a low-scoring and tight first quarter, but afterwards their offense started to click. They pulled away from the Cougars thanks to a 7-0 run in the second and an 11-0 run in the third. Late in the third, Greensville held an insurmountable 38-19 lead.
Toward the end of the third quarter, Nottoway clawed their way back to within nine thanks to a 9-0 scoring run. However, they could get no closer, as the Eagles regained their bearings and outscored the Cougars 14-1 in the fourth quarter.
Despite the dominating win, head coach and athletic director Sharon Manning-Randolph still saw room for improvement.
“We’re a work in progress. They’ve got to learn how to play with each other,” said Manning. “The freshmen coming in…they’re not used to playing varsity-level ball. So once they get a feel of varsity-level play, they’re going to be really, really good.”
The Eagles will next head all the way out to Virginia Beach to take on the Princess Anne Cavaliers on Saturday, Dec. 3.
