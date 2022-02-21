There is enormous work completed behind the scenes to pull off an Emporia City Council meeting. From October 2005 to the present, Tessie Wilkins was the one constant getting everything into place for the first and third Tuesday of each month.
It will be a different face taking over Wilkins’ duties moving forward. She isn’t moving too far away from the council chambers. The former municipal clerk for the municipality is taking on a new role as Deputy Treasurer for Emporia.
On Tuesday, Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey read a resolution recognizing Wilkins for her dedication and the results of her job performance through the years. The mayor’s reading of the recognition was heartfelt. She veered from the script to emphasize Wilkins’ work as the municipal clerk.
“The City Council hereby recognizes Tessie S. Wilkins, and commends her for her outstanding character, and I’ll say that again, her outstanding character, and her extremely high degree of professionalism,” Carey said.
Carey finished reading the resolution and thanked Wilkins on behalf of the mayor’s office, city manager, and city council members. Carey handed Wilkins a copy of the resolution in bittersweet kind.
“It gives me great pleasure, and a heavy heart to present you this,” Carey said. “We will miss you. I know I will, and I think all of us here will miss you.”
Thundering applause rang throughout the council chambers for Wilkins as she was presented with a copy of the resolution in her honor. Wilkins is still playing a crucial role in the functioning of the city. It’s just in a new role as deputy treasurer.
