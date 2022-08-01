The process of DFI Systems moving to Emporia began in early 2021 and remains a process still in motion. Eventually, the Hampton-based company building wall panels and floor systems will call Emporia its headquartered home.
The former Perdue Farms building at 180 W. Pleasant Shade Drive perfectly fits the DFI Systems plan. The company’s Design Manager Melissa Bell said the direct access to Interstate 95 persuaded company leaders to make a move.
“So much of our large work is in Richmond and has been for some time,” Bell said. “One of our main contractors builds down in Raleigh. Coming out here gives us that straight one hour to Richmond, Charlottesville, back to the Hampton Roads area and straight down the interstate to Raleigh. It really is location that will help us grow even more.”
Design, fabricate and install is the business model, and the DFI name is derived from that business model. The company performs some residential work, but larger commercial projects are where the bulk of the business is done. DFI is also in the trust business, purchasing a small trust company near Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, in 2019.
DFI Systems was formed in 2000 and was housed in Hampton. In a few years, the company’s growth forced a move to a new facility in Hampton. The continued growth and sites of businesses working with DFI made Emporia an attractive relocation site. The nearly 240,000 square feet of production space in the old Perdue Farms buildings added to the attraction.
The Emporia Perdue Farms site closed in September of 2003 and basically sat dormant for nearly two decades. Building renovation continues, but the company had trailers installed on site for use while getting the building ready for employees. Emporia will become the DFI headquarters and staging area when the work is completed.
“We produce everything under roof and keep it as much as possible under climate control,” Bell said. “We get it out to the job and erect it as fast as possible. Having that much storage space and doing all phases of things is a huge plus.”
DFI Systems has 40-50 employees splitting time between two operation shifts. Business is booming with projects underway in Richmond, Williamsburg, Virginia Beach, and Yorktown. It has an upcoming major project scheduled to begin soon in Charlottesville.
Bell said the company fell on hard times in the 2000s when the economy tanked, as did other construction companies. DFI Systems weathered the storm and flourished. Bell believes the company has an advantage when hard times come for construction companies.
“Even if the residential market goes down a bit, the majority of our work is actually in the multi-family apartment buildings, condos, and a lot of over 55 buildings,” she said. “We did a lot of that at Atlantic Shores and Virginia Beach when that was getting built in the early 2000s.”
Emporia-Greensville’s direct access to Interstate 95 and Hwy. 58 is a plus for many businesses and industries. The direct access led to the relocation of DFI Systems.
