On Saturday, Nov. 5, citizens of Emporia-Greensville filled the Greensville County High School cafeteria for a Thanksgiving celebration. Terrence Washington and the We Got Your Back team thanked the people who have supported their mission to empower the youth of Emporia-Greensville.
“This event was sponsored by Greensville County and Emporia to come together as one,” Washington said. “We’re preaching one team, one community. It’s all about stopping the violence and bringing the community together.”
And as with all Washington events, it was free of charge to the public. Members of the community had Washington’s back to pull off the feast for the guests.
Trays full of turkey, ham, stuffing, yams, potatoes, and more filled the Eagle Cafe kitchen. The smell of thick turkey gravy permeated from the pots on the stove. Outdoors a group of people fried chicken even as people made their way through the line for their early Thanksgiving meal.
The busiest person assisting Washington may have been Patricia Stanislas. She kept track of the food supply and directed the effort to ensure the servers didn’t run out of anything. Washington recruited the right person to oversee the supply chain from the kitchen to the cafeteria.
“Terrence asked me to come help him,” Stanislas said. “That’s what he does, help people around the area.”
For nearly a year, Washington has been empowering youth in the Emporia-Greensville community with the We Got Your Back Community Team. Washington and the We Got Your Back Team have sponsored Youth Empowerment summits. He also brought city clean-up projects and a Back to School Bash at the Community Youth Center Ltd to area kids. The latter-mentioned events are three of many triggered by Washington.
His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. The Emporia Police Department, Greensville Sheriff’s Office, and community organizations have supported The We Got Your Back Team efforts since that first youth empowerment summit in January. Washington said he could not perform his youth empowerment mission without the community’s help.
The Victory Elks Lodge 1179 played a significant role in assuring Washington had the resources to pull off the community Thanksgiving. Greensville County Clerk of Court Linda Edwards convinced six of her fellow members of the Emporia Rotary Club to pitch in.
Some prepared food, some served the guests, or did both, including CYC President Thelma Atkins-Riley. Earlier in the day, she put on her Fuller Center hat for a gathering of people discussing the next step in her organization’s efforts of building homes for those needing a hand. Atkins-Riley switched to her CYC hat and scrambled to the Eagle Cafe’ for her next community outreach project with Washington.
“It’s been a long day, but it’s been a great day,” Atkins-Riley said. “The community came out an pitched in.”
Pitched in, indeed. Though a healthy crowd came out for the event, it appeared the attendance needed to increase to consume the enormous amount of food prepared by volunteers. Washington asked people to get on their phones and urged people to come out and be a part of the community event. Problem solved. More people came in droves to join the festivities.
Washington’s father, James Washington, supports his son’s community-building and youth-empowering projects. He’s thankful for the support Terrence receives every time he puts an event together to improve the quality of life for the youth of the community.
“Today is a time to give thanks,” James Washington said. “We’re here to say we are thankful. Terrence is the visionary behind the vision. He just wants to give back.”
Terrence Washington and the We Got Your Back Team gained supporters for their efforts in Emporia-Greensville. After Saturday, Nov. 5, the team knows the community has its back and are thankful for their youth empowerment efforts.
