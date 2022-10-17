Emporia Mayor Dr. Carolyn Carey, City Councilman and CYC Board member Jim Saunders, William Cain of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, and CYC, Ltd. board members were on hand Friday afternoon as the Marvin Tyler Tennis Courts were officially unveiled at the CYC Ltd. It fulfilled a Tyler dream of renovating the CYC tennis courts into a source of pride for the Emporia-Greensville community.
Tyler, a Tampa, Florida resident, grew up on Halifax St. and spent much of his childhood at the CYC. He often returns to Emporia to give back to his community, which played a significant role in his formative years. The latest community gifts are his annual Slammer Tennis Jamborees he first brought to Emporia in 2016. The newest contribution is the refurbished tennis courts at the CYC, Ltd.
The tennis court renovations would have been completed earlier. However, the pandemic paused the certified tennis professional’s plans. As the pandemic slowed, Tyler went to work to raise funds to upgrade the tennis courts. He took a large chunk of the $16,000 costs out of his pocket. His son Marvin Tyler, Jr., Tennis Courts, Inc. Gary and Betsey Unger also contributed financially to the tennis courts’ revamping. CYC, Ltd. President Thelma Atkins-Riley was thankful for the work on the tennis courts.
“The courts are beautiful,” CYC, Ltd. President Thelma Atkins-Riley said. “They are the U.S. Open colors with the blue, red and white. Stop by the CYC anytime to take a look at the courts. If you are interested in playing on the courts, just give me a call at (804) 389-4102.”
Atkins-Riley joined Tyler and others to officially cut a ribbon. The ribbon was a string with tennis balls. Shortly after the mayor cut the line, tennis balls fell and began bouncing near the feet of those involved with the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Tyler addressed those that came to help him celebrate the official unveiling of the Marvin Tyler Tennis Courts.
“I really appreciate all of you coming to the ribbon cutting ceremony to open the newly refurbished tennis courts at the CYC, aka The Rec. I want to thank my donors, Gary and Betsey Unger, my son, Marvin Tyler Jr., and Tennis Courts Inc. My donors and their donations helped me get this wonderful project off the ground,” Marvin said. “I want to thank God, my Heavenly Father, for His guidance, love, and divine protection. I also want to thank the following individuals, and please forgive me if I forget anyone. I want to thank my amazing wife, Terri Tyler, of 31 years, who shares my passion for helping our youth in the community. Her love and support mean the world to me.
“President of the CYC, Thelma Atkins-Riley, Bobby Wrenn, DJ Transue, My best friend of 50 years, Randy Bynum, my big PTR brother, Eddie Gilmore, Calvin Wright, my childhood basketball and football coach at the CYC, my daughter Whitney Tyler, my mom Shirley Tyler, my Aunt Bettie Johnson from Brooklyn, New York, who raised me for 20 years, my Uncle Anthony Johnson who is smiling down on me from heaven, Ronnie White, my childhood softball coach at the CYC who is also smiling down on me from heaven, Ronnie Banner, my childhood Karate instructor at the CYC, Mike Mocciae, Glen McMurdo, Kent Miller, Sally Elam, Roxanne Aaron President of the ATA. For those who don’t know, the ATA (American Tennis Association) is the largest and oldest black tennis organization in the United States.
Julie Jilly, Dan Santorum, and the entire PTR family; the PTR (which stands for Professional Tennis Registry) in Hilton Head, South Carolina, is the largest tennis certification school in the world. Last but not least, I want to thank the City Leaders of Emporia and the Mayor of Emporia, Virginia.
“I appreciate all of my family and childhood friends who are here to celebrate this occasion. I can now say with pride and joy that the new tennis courts at the CYC are officially open to the kids and everyone that lives in Emporia, Virginia.”
