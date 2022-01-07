The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville is offering potential new members an intriguing incentive to join as the calendar turns over to 2022.
Throughout the month of January, the YMCA will waive its joiner’s fee for anyone who brings in a pet food or pet supply item of some kind, as part of the organization’s Pet Food Supply Drive. For new members, this could save between $35 and $75, depending on age and type of membership.
“We typically try to have some membership drives every year…usually in January and October,” said YMCA Controller Sheila Reavis. “The one in January is because so many people have New Year’s resolutions.”
All collected supplies will go straight to the Emporia City Animal Shelter on Sunnyside Lane and the Greensville County Animal Shelter on Falling Run Road, both in Emporia.
The YMCA welcomes any pet supply items throughout the month of January. However, there is a pressing need for dry and canned food, toys, and anything that will make pets more comfortable at the shelters.
According to Reavis, this is not the first time that the YMCA of Emporia-Greensville has held a pet food supply drive.
“We did this back several years ago…and we had a lot of success,” said Reavis. “A lot of people enjoyed bringing in things for the animals.”
Twelve months earlier, for January 2021, the YMCA held a similar “no joiner’s fee” program by encouraging prospective new members to donate pairs of adult socks, which would be collected and distributed to local nursing homes. Three months before that, for October 2020, the “Y” waived joiner’s fees for anyone who donated food to the local Samaritan Kitchen on East Atlantic Street.
“Whenever we do promotions and things like this, we usually tie in some kind of charity or some kind of organization that we can help with at the same time,” said Reavis. “Our members get the joiner fee waived, but also, we can help another non-profit organization in the community.”
