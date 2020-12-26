For nearly 60 years, members of the Meherrin Ruritan Club have prided themselves on service to the community.
COVID-19 stopped the club’s activities for part of 2020. Still, it did not stop the organization from regrouping and doing its part to make Emporia-Greensville a better place to live. Recently, Meherrin Ruritan Club representatives travelled through the area and distributed $10,000 to community organizations.
Groups and organizations receiving donations include the Family Violence and Sexual Assault Unit, Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, Hospice Support Group, Southside Virginia Community College Foundation, Kids and Cops, Village View, Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department, Boy Scout Troop 232, Community Health Action Team, Rise Against Hunger and the Horton Wreath Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.