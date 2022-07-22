The tiny parking lot at Emporia’s Community Youth Center on Halifax Street was packed on Saturday afternoon for the “Stop the Violence” Community Cookout, meant to lure the youth of Emporia and Greensville County into an atmosphere of peace and friendship if only for a few hours.
Reggae and rap music blared through the giant speakers, courtesy of Stephen “DJ Trans” Transue of 99.5 JAMZ radio. Midway through the event, organizers changed into bright orange “Stop the Violence” anti-gun violence T-shirts.
The figurehead for the event was longtime Emporia resident Jerry Tyler, now retired after a 29-year career at the Greensville Correctional Center. Although he now lives in Weldon, North Carolina, he still has the Emporia-Greensville area in his heart, which led him to organize the community cookout with the help of many friends, including local businessman Ronnie White.
“I just retired after 29 years. That’s tough,” said Tyler. “So I’m just trying to give back to my home town in Emporia.”
Community figurehead Thelma Atkins-Riley not only graciously lent Tyler and company the use of the Community Youth Center for the cookout, but attended it in person. One young attendee, when asked what his favorite part of the party was, simply pointed to the two bouncy houses rented for the event, which were packed with children throughout.
“This is a great opportunity for community development, for community building,” said attendee Tameca Woodley. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together. The pool, the bounce houses, the live music, the wonderful food, and just the fellowship alone...it’s great.”
There was also a raffle, with prizes including several bicycles, an Elsa doll for the movie Frozen II, free haircuts at TNT Barbershop, a Raya & the Last Dragon toy, and two “Baby Alive” dolls. Tickets for the raffle, like everything else at the event, were absolutely free.
“Everything’s free, man. It’s a free event. All you’ve gotta do is show up,” said Tyler.
