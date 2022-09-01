The Riparian Woman’s Club was organized in 1942 and will celebrate its 80th anniversary at the club’s September meeting. The new leadership for the next two years is Amanda Waldron, treasurer; Brenda Harrell, corresponding secretary; Betty Lundy, recording secretary; Missi Jensen, lst vice president; Jean Cobb, president; and Lisa Allen, 2nd vice president.
Emporia-Greensville's Riparian Woman’s Club elects new officers
