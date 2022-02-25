Longtime and aged-out Jaycees members from across the Commonwealth gathered at the Emporia Jaycees building for Wednesday night’s meeting to honor two of their own. Those two were David Thomas and Keith Morris, the newest Virginia Jaycees Life Members.
According to the Virginia Jaycees’ official website, a “life membership” is the highest honor which can be bestowed upon a Virginia Jaycees member, with over 1,800 earning this honor since 1976. Thomas and Morris earned this after decades worth of service to the local community.
Both members started with the Emporia chapter in the mid-1970s and served in various directorial roles, with Morris serving as Treasurer and Thomas serving as both Vice President and President. Both chaired and supported various local projects, including the haunted house, Camp Virginia Jaycee, the Jaycee Prison Chapter Program, and the “Punt, Pass, & Kick” program.
Both new life members accepted commemorative plaques and were given permanent unique identification numbers to mark them as members of the Virginia Jaycees Life Member Association. This June, the life members plan to take a weeklong Caribbean cruise aboard the Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas ship.
While accepting his award, Morris told the crowd that there were many other Jaycees who deserved the honor before him.
“Just a great group of young men getting together for a common cause to do something for the community,” said Morris. “No matter what the project was, we always rose to the occasion.”
