As January faded, making room for February, the lights at Richardson Memorial Library in Emporia beamed brighter. February is Black History Month, and for the 24th consecutive year, Emporia resident Rae George has a display celebrating the contributions of African Americans nationally and locally as well.
The case featuring the contributions of prominent figures of Black history is to the left in the library as soon as one walks through the door. It’s obvious George put a lot of thought and effort into her mini-museum-style gift to the community. As people visit the library to peruse George’s outstanding work, they don’t realize she is already preparing the quarter-centennial display for 2024.
“I start collecting things and putting them together in January,” George said. “Then, I go to the UPS Store to make copies and notations. I continue accumulating things so when next year comes I have everything in place.”
The 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, Virginia’s first African American governor Douglas Wilder, and news anchor, the late Bernard Shaw, are a small sample of the many prominent figures in this year’s display. The local angle is well-represented with Greensville County Administrator Dr. Charlette Woolridge, singer MarQuis Harris, and the legendary Greensville County Public Schools educator and coach Rachel Young, who the community lost on June 14.
George always puts forth new narratives to her annual library display. Some are deeply personal, such as the Riddick Parker piece of the current collection at the library. Parker was born in Emporia and went on to play defensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. Parker won a Super Bowl ring in 2002 while paying for the Patriots. He followed his parents’ footsteps with a career in education and became principal at George Wythe High School in Richmond. Parker died unexpectedly on Aug. 19.
“He started in the Community Youth Center Daycare on Halifax St. back in the 1970s,” George said. “I had him at the CYC at an early age, and he went all the way from CYC Daycare to playing professional football. It’s interesting to see where they were as little children and what they grow up to become. I’m so proud to see what so many of them have accomplished.”
Former National Basketball Association standout Bryant Stith was part of the CYC Daycare during the same timeframe Parker was under George’s wing. Stith is the all-time leading scorer at the University of Virginia, led Brunswick High School to a pair of state basketball championships as a player, and three titles as Brunswick’s head coach. He’s currently an assistant coach at Old Dominion University.
Shirley Valentine has been working at the Richardson Memorial Library for 34 years. George’s Black History Month display is an annual library feature Valentine looks forward to seeing when February rolls around.
“Every year there is something different, and something I learn,” Valentine said. “Some people I never knew. Some people I know. It’s always intriguing.”
There’s little doubt who Valentine’s favorite feature is in George’s 2023 display —her daughter, Jashanti Valentine.
Jashanti competed in the Governor’s Black History Month Highway Historical Marker Contest. Her entry featuring John Lyman Whitehead, Jr. was one of five state winners. Whitehead served in World War II as a Tuskegee Airman and is credited with being the Air Force’s first African American test pilot and the first African American jet pilot instructor. The state installed a highway marker honoring Whitehead on Highway 58 near the Brunswick County Airport.
Perusing George’s Black History Month Display is a unique educational experience shared with the community. As Shirley Valentine explained, it’s a learning experience each year. The Richardson Memorial Library is open 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
