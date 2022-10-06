Missions, Ministry and Fellowship
Women’s Missionary Society/United Methodist Women
The Women’s Missionary Society, the forerunner to United Methodist Women, was organized at Main Street United Methodist Church in 1912 with forty-six charter members. The Reverend J. Sidney Peters (1911-1913) was the Pastor of Main Street at that time. Mrs. E. M. Parker was elected the first president of this organization. “In twenty-five years, Mrs. Parker and Mrs. C. S. Powell were the only presidents.” 1940 saw the remaining of this group, as they became the Women’s Society of Christian Service. Mrs. E. E. Eanes was the first president under the new name. Members were organized into eight circles, each named for a missionary except for the Margaret Parker Circle, which was still active until recently. 1973 saw this group renamed again as it became the United Methodist Women. This took place following yet another church merger that took place in 1968, at the Uniting Conference when the Evangelical United Brethren Church and the Methodist Church merged and became the United Methodist Church. While still successfully active, these ladies have reorganized to call themselves United Women of Faith. They continue to be recognized for their stellar support for missions.
Methodist Men/United Methodist Men
The Methodist Men organized formally in 1954 und the clergy leadership of the Reverend Harris Kessler (1956-1957). This group became the United Methodist Men following the aforementioned Uniting Conference in 1968. The United Methodist Men, after a brief hiatus, were re-chartered in 2004 under the leadership of Reverend David A. Holbert (2000-2005). The men’s group remains strong and active meeting once a month throughout the year and conducting an annual pancake supper to aid in funding mission projects in the community, state, nation and around the world.
United Methodist Youth Fellowship (UMYF)
The Reverend James John, appointed to Main Street, (1961-1966). Worked extensively with the youth, not only from the church membership but also with youth in the community at large. He helped to organize a Youth Council. The youth group was formally named the United Methodist Church Youth Fellowship or UMYF as it was frequently referred to. In a renewal effort to minister to and with our youth, Gloria and Will Robinson, have become youth leaders, are working diligently with our youth, rekindling the UMYF spirit. As a group, they have conducted several mission trips and assist in coordinating Backpack Buddies to provide after school meals and snacks to the children within the school system.
Main Street’s Mission to the World
During the one hundred seventy-five years of continuous ministry by the many who have worshipped and served here, there have been two missionaries and three pastors sent forth into full time Christian service. Ella Yarrell, a native of Greensville County, served as a missionary to Brazil in 1899. Margaret Light, daughter of the Reverend and Mrs. J. H. Light, (1916-1918), became a missionary to Cuba. Those that became pastors are Donald O. Collins, George M. Pearson, Jr., and Meadie A. Taylor, III.
A former pastor and his wife retired and made their home here in Emporia. The Reverend Carl and Caroline Manear, (1981-1984), both now deceased, blessed this church and community with their presence and participation.
The Reverend Stephen Butler (1991-1997) helped to guide the church into mission work by helping the church to become more directly involved with Habitat for Humanity and with the Russian Initiative Mission Project, with the church becoming the host church for Russian Children.
Member, C. Jay Osburn, Jr,. under the pastorate of Reverend Tom Durrance (2016-2022), started the Community Meal program to offer food and fellowship to those in need. Every fourth Sunday of the month volunteers from the congregation gather to prepare a hot fresh meal to feed those who desire to come. During COVID pandemic, the meals were provided through drive-thru means. “AND ARE WE YET ALIVE?” – Charles Wesley
There is more to come! This is the fourth installment of several in recognition of the 175th Anniversary Celebration of Main Street United Methodist Church, 500 South Main Street, Emporia. The celebration will culminate with an exciting worship service on Sunday, October 9, 2022 with special music and historic displays and presentations. A potluck lunch will be served on the lawn. Please make plans to join in the celebration, catch up with old friends and greet new ones! If you should have items of history related to Main Street United Methodist Church (wedding pictures, Sunday School or Bible Zone memories, hymnals, Bibles, articles, or other memorabilia and would like to share those please contact the church at 434.634.3724). Grace and Peace!
Parts of the above history are based on the history compiled by Jane Prince for the Sesquicentennial Celebration.
