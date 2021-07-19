The Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association has another trophy to add to their collection. On Tuesday, the 11-12 Ponytails softball team claimed victory in the Dixie Youth Virginia state tournament, defeating Halifax County in a thrilling championship game.
The Ponytails’ kicked off the weekend with a win against hosts Charlotte County on Friday. Saturday, the team picked up two more wins to stay in the winners’ bracket, including a dominant 13-1 victory against a formidable Halifax team.
Afternoon showers cancelled all tournament games on Sunday and put the Ponytails’ championship run on hold. The team returned to the field Monday and suffered defeat at the hands of Prince Edward-Farmville.
With three teams remaining having suffered only one loss, teams gathered to draw straws to determine which team would receive a bye into the championship game. The Ponytails were not so lucky, but ended up defeating Prince Edward-Farmville in a 19-10 slugfest in the semifinals to cement their place in the finals Tuesday night.
The championship game was everything anyone could ever want in a finals matchup. The Ponytails and Halifax traded leads multiple times throughout the game, with Halifax leading as late as the bottom of the fifth inning. The Ponytails regained the lead, and with the winning run on base for Halifax in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Ponytails were able to close it out to finally seal their fate – state champions!
The Ponytails will travel to Alexandria, Louisiana on July 30 for the World Series Tournament. The trip will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the team.
EGRA Board member Rebekah Moss said the state championship could really put Emporia back on the map for youth sports.
“It’s nice to remind everyone that we’re still here,” Moss said.
Before their trip to the World Series, the Ponytails will need new jerseys with “Virginia” front and center. The team is asking for help to fundraise for the uniforms, as well as travel expenses for the team. To find out how you can help, call the EGRA at 434-634-9400.
