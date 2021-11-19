A significant change will overhaul the traditional makeup of the annual Emporia Jaycees Christmas Parade. The 7 p.m. Friday kick-off for the parade is no more — at least for this year. The 2021 parade moves to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
“We’re hoping to get more participation this year,” Emporia Jayvee President Brian Morris said. “ I approached the City and Police Chief Rick Pinksaw, and they were all for it.”
There is still plenty of familiarity with past Christmas Parades in the municipality. Santa will still be on hand as he preps for his big day on Dec. 24. The community will continue its procession with decorative floats at Laurel St. all the way to Bon Secours SVMC. Santa will be on hand at the medical facility for the “Cookies with Santa” event.
Morris threw an unexpected changeup for the grand marshal of this year’s parade. The Virginia President of the Jaycees Brent Buswell agreed to the honor. Buswell is from Lexington and is the 2022 national vice president-elect for the organization.
Parade organizers seek parade entrants. If you or your organization would like to be part of this year’s Emporia Jaycees annual Christmas Parade, contact Morris at 434-594-7368.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.