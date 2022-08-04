This past weekend, the Emporia-Greensville area received a rare visit from the Virginia Veterans of Foreign Wars. This was part of a weekend-long recruiting trip, or “round-up”, led by state VFW Commander Geoffrey Lyster, which took place Friday and Saturday and criss-crossed several counties across Southside Virginia.
This is the first time in five years that a sitting VFW State Commander has visited the Southside Virginia area, officially designated District 4. It is also the first time a State Commander has visited Emporia at all since the town’s VFW post was re-established two and a half years ago in November 2020.
In an official statement, District Commander Gus Villalobos called it a “pretty significant event.”
“Two or three times a year we do round-ups going around the state,” said Lyster. “We focus on one district or geographical area and we try to hit all the posts or at least all the post commanders within that geographical district.”
On Friday afternoon, the Virginia VFW kicked off their road trip with a brief meet-up at the Family YMCA of Emporia/Greensville. Afterwards, the Emporia post held a recruiting event outside the Food Lion and Hibbett Sporting Goods store on Cloverleaf Drive in Emporia. The following day, Lyster and other staff traveled across the state, holding recruiting events in Farmville, South Hill, Crewe, and Clarksville.
The Virginia VFW is comprised of approximately 32,000 veterans across 129 different posts in 13 districts.
Emporia’s post -- number 12200 -- came into being in November 2020, 15 years after Emporia’s previous VFW post folded. This is largely thanks to the efforts of Vietnam veteran and former VFW State Chairman Tom Hines, who served as the first Post Commander and recruited the 25 charter members.
As of Friday, Post 12200 consisted of 40 members, although that number is expected to increase after this weekend.
“We went out today with a big recruiting drive,” said Lyster. “We were trying to find qualified veterans. It’s hard to locate a member who served honorably in a foreign war, boots on the ground. And today we located some of those today and they volunteered to join our post, and so we signed up about six new members.”
The 40 members (and counting) of Post 12200 hail from the Emporia-Greensville area, as well as Brunswick, Sussex, and Mecklenburg counties. Today, Bob Estes serves as Post Commander.
For qualified veterans interested in membership, contact State Chief of Staff Ken Wiseman at (540) 487-4476.
