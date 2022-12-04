The City of Emporia was recently awarded one of 10 Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) in the amount of $1,350,000.
Phase I of the South Main Street Neighborhood Improvement project will rehabilitate 13 single-family homes and substantially reconstruct two homes located on Zion Boulevard and Wadlow Streets and includes a few adjacent properties on Clay Street. Additionally, qualitative improvements to the stormwater drainage, street, and pedestrian systems will make the neighborhood more walkable and accessible for the community.
For additional information on any of the initiatives and projects referenced above, please contact Matthew Culbreath at (434) 634-3332.
