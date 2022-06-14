Perfect weather greeted the dozens of individuals who gathered in front of S.T.R.O.N.G. Temple Fitness as they walked and ran roughly five kilometers to raise money for breast cancer awareness.
The Breast Cancer Awareness Run & Walk, the first of its kind, was sponsored and organized by the Upsilon Epsilon Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, based in Lawrenceville and covering Greensville, Brunswick, and Mecklenburg Counties of Virginia.
According to event organizer and ZPB member Courtney Kimball, the event attracted “close to 30 people” to run by the time it kicked off at 8 a.m.
The start/finish line was located at S.T.R.O.N.G. Temple Fitness, located on East Atlantic Street. The route of the 5K took runners south on Halifax Street, where they rounded the Greensville Volunteer Fire Department building and Amoco station, before passing by the former location of Greensville Elementary school.
After a grueling run through early June heat, the runners headed down East Atlantic.
As each runner turned the corner to finish, they were greeted with loud cheers from the event organizers.
100% of the proceeds from the event will go toward the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness, with each runner paying $10 for entry.
“Hopefully we can raise at least a thousand dollars to send to breast cancer awareness,” said event organizer Pamela Smith.
