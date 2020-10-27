Five members of Girl Scout Troop 5012 recently completed the requirements for their Silver Award, the highest award a Cadette can earn. The project team consisted of Dakota Dickens, Ryan Dickens, Natalie Hall, Sara King and Addison Swenson.
The objective of the project was to provide support to animal shelters in Emporia. On Oct. 18, 2019, the team held a bake sale at the Emporia Farmer’s Market that raised over $850. Those funds were donated to the City of Emporia Animal Shelter for medical assistance for the animals.
On March 12, the team hosted a steak dinner fundraiser at Farmer’s Hunt Club, raising $639 to build a house for cats at Luv 4 Pawz Rescue.
Dicken’s Construction donated recycled materials for the construction of the house, so the money raised by the steak dinner was donated directly to Luv 4 Pawz. The team also gifted Luv 4 Pawz with a blanket, a bed and food for animals at the rescue.
The scouts identified the large population of stray and unwanted dogs and cats in the City of Emporia. They say they felt the need to make a positive impact on their community by providing monetary donations to two of the largest rescue organizations in the city.
“While we all worked together to complete the project, we did share responsibilities and head up certain parts of the process. Dakota Dickens was in charge of the bake sale, Ryan Dickens designed the house for cats and planned the building, Natalie Hall oversaw the building of the cat house, Sara King was responsible for our budget and financing, and Addison Swenson was in charge of the steak dinner and was the liaison for our Troop.”
