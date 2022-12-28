For Cynthia Smith, a sergeant at Southside Regional Jail, serving in law enforcement runs in the family. She was inspired to work in corrections by three of her uncles, all of whom preceded her into the field.
“Growing up as a young lady, I watched my uncles get ready for work in corrections, and I said that I wanted to be able to get up and put my uniform on as well,” said Sgt. Smith.
Smith, who has served at Southside Regional Jail for the past 15 years, has earned Employee of the Quarter honors for the second time, which will net her a special parking spot at the facility for the next three months.
As sergeant, Smith is one of those tasked with keeping the facility in order and keeping its roughly 200 inmates in line. But for Smith, working in a jail every day is a lot more mundane than you might believe.
“The most important duties…[are] to check folders for accuracy, to make sure that all the paperwork is accurate, and to train new employees so they can one day be a leader as well,” said Smith.
“Being here for 15 years, I have learned to be content with what’s going on and not let things get to me because at the end of the day, I can try again another day and do my best at it.”
For Smith, the most fulfilling part of the job is interacting with the inmates themselves.
“The best thing…is you meet new people and you realize the inmates are human and you have to treat them as human,” said Smith. “You give them respect, they give you respect.”
