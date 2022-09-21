Saturday marks the 37th consecutive year Earl Blick heads the Virginia Peanut Festival Classic Car, Truck, and Show Competition. It started out with 24 cars the first time Blick ran the event.
“I love it,” Blick said. Years ago, a guy tried the event with the Virginia Peanut Festival, and it worked. I took over in 1985 and have run it since.”
Blick said the cars and the racing fuel are significant parts of his passion for the show, but the top feature is the people that attend and share his love of classic cars.
An event with so many pieces involved is something that Blick cannot do all by himself. His wife, Diana Blick, recruits volunteers to help him pull off the event.
The work involved in getting the show ready is nonstop.
Blick will not have a chance to rest following Saturday’s show. He will turn around and host another show on Oct. 8 at the Taste of Brunswick Festival.
