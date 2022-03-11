RICHMOND—The Greensville County Eagles’ 2021-22 season came to an end on Monday night in Richmond with a 92-53 loss in the Class 2A state semifinal against John Marshall.
Unlike their previous match against the “Jayems”, this quarterfinal was held at a neutral site — Huguenot High School in Richmond. This did little to help the Eagles, who fell behind 21-10 after the first quarter and couldn’t recover. Junior Xzavion Walton finished with 25 points, the only Eagle to score in the double digits.
Still, the Eagles could walk off the court with their heads held high given what they’ve accomplished this season.
2021-22 marked the return of basketball to Greensville County High School after COVID-19 prevented most teams in Virginia from holding a season in 2020-21. During the layoff, many of the Eagles from the previous team, such as Tayshaun “T.J.” Walton and Danny Alford, either graduated or transferred.
Despite the missing playmakers, the Eagles finished with a record of 15-3 and ran away with the Tri-Rivers district championship. At one point, they ripped off a 13-game winning streak, which included three blowout wins over the Windsor Dukes.
Remarkably, the Eagles managed to do all of this despite playing short-handed for much of the season and playing a heavily-compressed schedule late in the season. COVID-19 took its toll on the team throughout the season, forcing the Eagles into an unplanned three-week hiatus in mid-January.
Xzavion Walton and senior guard Zavion Franklin were both named first-team all-district, while head coach Antwan Walton won district Coach of the Year honors.
The Eagles have consecutive Tri-Rivers basketball titles.
