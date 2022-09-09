This Tuesday, the day after Labor Day, marked the unofficial end of summer as hundreds of students returned to Greensville County’s four public schools for the first day of the new school year.
Five days earlier, both Greensville and Belfield Elementary Schools held their Open House day on Thursday, Sept. 1, to prime both students and parents for the upcoming school year.
At Greensville Elementary in particular, lines to enter the building at 1 p.m. stretched far outside the building at one stage, as parents and students came in to meet and greet their teachers, pick up their textbooks, and keep up with some of the changes that have taken place at the school since the bell rang on last year.
This was in sharp contrast to the atmosphere at last year’s open house, which took place just as students in Greensville County were returning to in-person learning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Last time we had restrictions about how many folks we could have in the building, and they had to come in at a certain time and leave at a certain time,” said first grade teacher Betty Ramsey. “So we pretty well went back to normal now.”
“It seems like it’s a lot more lively,” said art teacher John Cook, who is entering his seventh year at GES. “There’s a lot more people showing up. There’s definitely a lot more interest in what’s going on in the school and we’re definitely better organized this year.”
As soon as they made their way through the entrance to Greensville Elementary, students and their parents could find out what bus they were due to ride, pick up free literature on family engagement and food services, and even purchase T-shirts to benefit the TopHand Foundation.
This year, according to Greensville Elementary principal Nicole Coker, there will be roughly 850 students attending GES across all school levels. GES hosts students from pre-kindergarten through grade four, while Belfield Elementary hosts students from grade five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.