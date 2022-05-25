A local artist has found a way to use her gift to help her community.
Brunswick resident and longtime YMCA member Molly Squire, recently donated over 20 of her original pieces for the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville to sell. The sale took place Tuesday afternoon, with each piece going for $25 to $75, and all proceeds going directly to the YMCA.
By the time the sale was finished, only one of Squire’s pieces remained unsold, although that, too was sold by the following day. The sale brought in a total of $905, which will go toward the YMCA’s various community programs, which include childcare, senior health, and bible study.
According to Vaughan, Squire has since found some more of her paintings and brought them to the YMCA, but they are “all spoken for.”
Squire has a long connection to the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville. For a time, she served on the organization’s board of directors, and was “instrumental” in raising the money needed to build the current YMCA facility on Weaver Street. She has also donated numerous puzzles to the YMCA and has been a member of the Emporia Book Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.