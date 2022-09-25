Virginia Farm Bureau Federation named Makayla Bryant of Emporia its 2022 Virginia Farm Bureau Ambassador Aug. 27 at the organization’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference in Harrisonburg.
The Farm Bureau Ambassador program recognizes young adults for their interest and achievements in agriculture and provides an opportunity to serve as an ambassador for agriculture and Farm Bureau. Finalists are nominated by their county Farm Bureaus.
Bryant is the daughter of Jessica and Michael Bryant. She developed a fondness for agricultural advocacy in middle and high school, where she served as local FFA chapter president in middle school and FFA junior adviser during high school. Bryant received her Virginia FFA State Degree in 2021 and won silver in the agriculture education category for the 2021 National FFA Agriculture Proficiency Awards. She also won silver in the 2021 National FFA Prepared Public Speaking Leadership Development Event.
Bryant graduated from Greensville County High School and is in her second year at Virginia Tech, where she is studying crop and soil sciences and agronomy. She plans to minor in teaching to further her passion for educating people about agriculture.
She plans to pursue a career as a Virginia Cooperative Extension agent or as an agriculture education teacher. She also serves as a Young Life leader at Virginia Tech.
Bryant said she’s looking forward to serving as the ambassador and has “always been very passionate about closing the gap between agriculture and the community. That is something I would like to spend my time working on.”
Bryant will receive a $2,000 cash award courtesy of VFBF and a travel package to the 2023 American Farm Bureau Federation FUSION Conference. She will make public appearances representing Farm Bureau.
With 132,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group.
Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.
