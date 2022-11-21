Once every November, members of the Meherrin Ruritan Club, along with volunteers from across the Emporia/Greensville region, join together to pack and ship thousands of meals on behalf of the non-profit organization Rise Against Hunger, in the spirit of the holiday season. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the MRC’s building on Skippers Road, over 70 volunteers joined forces to pack thousands of meals to ship them to places where they are truly needed.
“I’m just happy to come help the community and to support a great cause and to help fight hunger across the country and across the world,” said Reeve Ashcraft, community engagement manager for Urban Grid, one of many who volunteered his services at the event.
This event is one of many similar volunteer missions around the world organized by Rise Against Hunger, whose stated goal is to end world hunger by the year 2030.
The organization was founded in 1998 (originally branded as “Stop Hunger Now”) by Ray Buchanan, a United Methodist minister who had once served as a U.S. Marine during the Vietnam War.
Prior to the event, the MRC and Rise set a goal of packing at least 10,000 boxes. Ultimately, they exceeded their goal, eventually packing 10,153 meals. This marks a massive jump from the 7,128 meals that were packed at last year’s event.
“It’s really nice that so many people came to help us pack. We really appreciate it,” said event coordinator Bobby Wrenn.
After the event, the boxes will be delivered to Rise Against Hunger’s warehouse in Richmond, from which they will most likely be shipped to Central America or the Caribbean. According to RAH event coordinator Alex Almasy, the meals from last year’s event went to Haiti.
“When we bring these meals to places all over the world, we don’t just give them food and then walk away and say, ‘good luck’,” said Almasy. “We walk into these areas and we work with the communities there to make sure that eventually...they won’t need our food anymore.”
Each Rise Against Hunger meal box contains rice, soybeans, dried vegetables, and a vitamin packet. Volunteers were divided by table and worked assembly-line style to fill each box, with some funneling rice and soybeans into bags, while others sealed those bags and secured them in boxes.
As Almasy reiterated to the volunteers, it was vitally important that rice was the last thing to go in the box.
“We say ‘rice goes last’ because we have a step in our process where we’re weighing the bags. And since rice is the heaviest ingredient we have...they can either add rice to it or take rice out to make sure that the bag weighs the correct amount. So the rice goes last in the bags to make it easier on the folks at the weighing station.”
After each thousand boxes packed, a ceremonial gong bearing the Rise Against Hunger logo was struck. The first gong was struck at 4:34 p.m., just over half an hour after packing began.
Anyone can donate to Rise Against Hunger’s cause by visiting their website at riseagainsthunger.org. All donations are tax-deductible.
