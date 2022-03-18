They are leaders at Greensville County High School and are on the path to as leaders in the future.
Three Greensville County High School students recently participated in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Program, representing the school’s Interact Club. Mechi Powell, Morgan Stanley, and Chenecia Porter engaged with other youth across the region in the two-day virtual event.
Porter enjoyed connecting with others outside of GCHS. The event allowed her to build communication and problem-solving skills. The meditation portion of the program helped Porter ease into the RYLA event.
“It helped people relax, and calm them down,” she said. “There is a lot of anxiety, and depression people deal with, so I did appreciate the meditation that was brought to the event.”
Porter wants to be a mother and raise a family in the future. She has plenty of time to decide on a career. Becoming a chef and owning her own business is one path she is considering.
Powell is the junior class president at GCHS. He also serves as the drum major for the G-Force Marching Band.
Powell represented the students during the virtual GCPS Convocation before the 2021-22 school year. He received excellent reviews for his speech to the administration and staff of the school division. It didn’t show in his speech, but he admitted it was a little intimidating.
The RYLA event allowed Powell to learn from community leaders in the greater Richmond area and an avenue to unlock his potential to turn motivation into action.
“I found new ways we can still come together,” Powell said. “It helped me better myself, what I am and what I want to be in the future.”
Powell’s goals are ambitious. He looks up to Barack Obama, the 44th president of the U.S.
“I want to be like him some day,” he said. “This event helped me decide who I want to be, and what I want to do.”
Morgan Stanley is the president of the GCHS Interact Club. She was designated as the leader of one of the groups for the final session.
Stanley’s group created a fictitious organization to work on environmental impacts on the economy. At the end of the second day of the event, group leaders made videos. They spoke of their fictitious organizations and what they do.
The annual RYLA events are usually in-person. For the second consecutive year, it was virtual. The participants went online at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, and ended the first day at 7 p.m. On the second day, participants began the day at 10 a.m. and concluded at 6 p.m.
“It definitely takes some adjusting,” Stanley said. “That was one of the only downsides of the program being virtual. It’s really difficult to sit at a computer for that long and stay focused.”
Stanley is interested in majoring in Wildlife Conservation, specializing in birds, or Criminal Justice Forensic Science. As a junior in high school, Stanley has plenty of time to decide.
Stanley, Powell, and Porter have one thing in common. They are seen as leaders in the present and future by their peers, GCPS staff, and the Emporia Rotary Club, who sponsored the students for the RYLA event.
