Starting Nov. 15, Main Street Baptist Church in Emporia will serve as a drop-off location for donations to Operation Christmas Child, with the help of the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville.
A project of the Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child has distributed millions of shoeboxes filled with gifts to children all over the world. These gifts mostly consist of small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies. Main Street Baptist Church is one of 4,000 locations nationwide which are accepting donation boxes.
According to the Samaritan’s Purse website, the project began in the summer of 1993, when the organization’s president, Franklin Graham, collected 28,000 shoeboxes of gifts for the children of war-torn Bosnia. In the years since, they have distributed oven 188 million boxes for children in more than 170 territories. Donations from the Emporia area alone have reached 24 different countries.
“Shoeboxes are received by children who may have never had a toy to play with, school supplies to go to school, or ever heard of the Hope Jesus Christ gives us,” said Glenda Creath, one of the volunteer coordinators for the Virginia area.
The official OCC website contains step-by-step directions on how to pack your donation. Any regular-sized cardboard or plastic shoebox will do the job. You can also purchase a pack of 50 custom-printed OCC cardboard shoeboxes from the Samaritan’s Purse website for $25, or a pack of 12 plastic shoeboxes for $18. You can also fill out a gift shoebox online for $25 without leaving your home.
Donations for Operation Christmas Child will be collected at Main Street Baptist Church the week of Nov. 15-22.
Operation Christmas Child donors can simply drop off their shoeboxes at the church without leaving their car while volunteers unload the boxes on-site.
Collection times will vary by day, so check the OCC website for information.
