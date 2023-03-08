On the night of Monday, March 6, citizens packed the Greensville County government building for the monthly Board of Supervisors meeting, and the vast majority of them were there for one thing and one thing only. They didn’t show up to hear about Greensville County’s acceptance as a certified “Work Ready Community” or the granting of a non-exclusive cable franchise to Charter Communications.

Most of these people were aggrieved residents of Liberty Road, a three-quarter-mile section of road in Emporia which has caused headaches — or worse — for nearly 75 years.