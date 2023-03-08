On the night of Monday, March 6, citizens packed the Greensville County government building for the monthly Board of Supervisors meeting, and the vast majority of them were there for one thing and one thing only. They didn’t show up to hear about Greensville County’s acceptance as a certified “Work Ready Community” or the granting of a non-exclusive cable franchise to Charter Communications.
Most of these people were aggrieved residents of Liberty Road, a three-quarter-mile section of road in Emporia which has caused headaches — or worse — for nearly 75 years.
Liberty Road is cut off by a railroad crossing which is used frequently by CSX freight trains, among others. Whenever a train passes by — which is quite often — motorists and pedestrians are trapped on either side of the crossing. This is more than an inconvenience for the 51 single-family homes along the road, as well as one church (the Elnora Jarrell Worship Center) and one warehouse.
For years, it was feared that emergency personnel would be unable to respond to a crisis on the other side of the railroad crossing, leading to a possible tragedy.
This January, those fears were realized.
That week, CSX personnel were performing maintenance on the Liberty Road crossing, completely blocking it to motorists and pedestrians and forcing residents to walk around the construction to get home. One woman required medical attention and needed to be helped across the tracks by her granddaughter and Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt.
The incident brought attention to Liberty Road from media outlets as far as Richmond. Calls to expand the controversial roadway, which had already been boiling for years, only intensified.
At first, the plan was simply to expand Liberty Road all the way out to Little Low Ground Road, giving residents and motorists a much-needed outlet. However, after an inspection from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), it soon became clear that an expansion alone wasn’t going to cut it.
“VDOT told us we couldn’t just extend Liberty Road,” said Greensville County Planning Director Linwood Pope. “We had to upgrade the existing Liberty Road. So that adds to the overall total cost of the project.”
At the moment, Liberty Road is only 13-14 feet wide at some points, barely wide enough for two cars. To meet VDOT’s standards for a “secondary road”, the county would have to widen the road to 22 feet. All of the extra pavement would have to be added on the north side of the road due to the closer proximity of homes on the south side, so the “crown” — the center slope — would also have to be realigned.
Two years ago, the total cost of the project was estimated to be $7.1 million. With inflation being the way it is, that cost estimate may no longer be accurate.
Unfortunately, due to bureaucratic red tape, it is still a matter of if, and not when, Greensville County will get the necessary funds to finance the much-needed expansion. For years, the county has tried and failed to obtain grants from both the state and federal level to fund the project.
The only realistic hope of obtaining outside funding is from VDOT’s revenue-sharing program, which would contribute a maximum of $3.5 million — half of the cost of the project — with the rest coming from the county. However, applying for this funding is easier said than done, with so many projects from across Virginia competing for a limited pool of grant money.
Greensville County last applied for VDOT revenue-sharing funds in late 2021 but was rebuffed.
