For those in Southside Virginia who are looking for employment, Golden Leaf Commons was the place to be on Tuesday for Greensville County’s annual Fall Job Fair.
Give or take a few no-shows, 68 employers set up shop at Tuesday’s event, coming from as far north as Petersburg and as far south as Halifax County, North Carolina. Companies recruiting at the event range from large multinational names such as Hardee’s, Lowes, and Wal-Mart, to companies with a presence in Greensville County such as P&S Transportation, Oran Safety Glass, and SteelFab.
One company that was new to the job fair was Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, who is currently building its next location in Emporia at West Atlantic Street. The new location is on track to open in the summer of 2023. Once finished, it will mark the eighth location in the Rosie’s/Colonial Downs chain.
“We’re hiring everything. From security to food and beverage positions to finance,” said Rosie’s general manager Vincent Jordan.
There was no shortage of places to turn for those looking for a career in law enforcement. Both local police departments — the Emporia Police Department and Greensville County Sheriff’s Office — had a presence at the event, as well as the Virginia State Police. Four correctional institutions also took part, including both the Greensville Correctional Center (located in Jarratt) and the Southside Regional Jail Authority.
Another well-represented field was education. Two public school districts (Franklin City and Brunswick County) as well as Southside Virginia Community College did some recruiting at the event, as did several for-profit and online colleges, such as Grand Canyon.
As a new school year begins, school districts across the country have been plagued by staffing shortages at all positions, including teaching. A combination of factors triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has caused teachers and other school employees to resign at some of the highest rates of any field in the workforce.
“It’s just a matter of convincing people to go into the field, which is going to be a hard job because education is not an easy job at this point in time,” said Brunswick Elementary School principal Cheryl Bowen.
