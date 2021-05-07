Kindergarten teacher Susan Harrison has been named the Greensville Elementary School Teacher of the Year for 2020.
In a year full of more challenges than could have been imagined, Harrison said it took thinking outside-the-box to clear all of the hurdles the pandemic threw at her.
“Virtual learning has required me to be more innovative as a teacher,” Harrison said, “being creative with lesson delivery. [Virtual learning] challenged all of us educators with having to rely heavily on technology.”
Teaching 4 and 5-year-olds virtually has been as difficult for kindergarten teachers as you might imagine. But the virtual classroom experience made her a better teacher, Harrison said.
“Initially, I was very unsure as to how I would be able to reach my students and be able to provide them with the level of instruction I normally provide in the classroom setting,” Harrison said. “Overall, teaching virtually has gone much smoother than I had anticipated.”
Harrison said the biggest highlight of teaching virtually was the chance to see her kids every day, knowing that they were looking forward to seeing her and greeting her with a smile. Their readiness to learn was apparent, even if it was on a screen. Harrison said that even through the screen, she was able to reach her students and provide quality instruction. She said her hard work paid off when she recognized the “aha” moments on their face when learning something new.
Now, GES classrooms are split between students who opted to return in-person or remain in a virtual setting.
And while this divide presents a new set of challenges for teachers, Harrison is happy to be back in the building with students, and looks forward to finishing the year strong.
“It has been nice having students back in the school,” Harrison said. “Before it seemed so empty! The students are doing a great job. I am looking forward to when they can all return again.”
