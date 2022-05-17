Last Tuesday, the Greensville County School Board unanimously approved a plan to install a new playground courtesy of the Community Health Action Team and Greensville County.
The playground is the second in the community spearheaded by CHAT. The first was installed three years ago at the Veterans Memorial Park-Meherrin River Trail site in a dual effort with the City of Emporia. The new playground will be erected near the high school track by the tennis courts.
“A lot of people use the track,” CHAT head John Holtkamp said. “It gives the children a place to play in a safe place that can be monitored.”
Holtkamp, Denise Miller, and Tia Powell presented the plan to the school board. The revenue comes from a successful grant request submitted by Kristin Vaughan. Powell added another selling point to convince the school board to accept the playground proposal.
“The best thing is it’s free,” she said.
CHAT has been in the community for more than 10 years. It was initially known as the Community Health Task Force. In 2013 it evolved into the Community Health Advocacy Team. A 2016 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation study ranked Emporia dead last out of 134 Virginia communities in the overall health of its citizens. In the survey, Greensville County fared a little better but still landed near the bottom at 110 out of 134 in health outcomes.
In 2017 CHAT hosted a town hall seeking input from citizens about the community’s health needs. The survey gave the group answers to formulate plans of action to improve the quality of health for its citizens. Putting plans into action led the group to pull advocacy out of the acronym and replace it with action.
“We’re about nutrition and clinical liability,” Holtkamp said. “We’re primarily at the point where we’re working on elementary school age kids, but we’re looking to expand to serving all kids.”
