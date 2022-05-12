Please help us introduce our new advertising consultant Jacqueline (Jackie) Grubb, to the Emporia-Greensville community. Her hobbies consist of photography, fishing, and writing.
“I am overjoyed to have this opportunity to turn my hobbies into my career,” Grubb said.
Grubb is well-traveled. She grew up in a military family and has lived in Texas, Georgia, and overseas in South Korea. Grubb moved to Emporia and graduated from Greensville County High School.
“Jackie is a great addition to the Independent-Messenger,” I-M editor Mark Mathews said. “She is an extremely talented photographer, very organized and detail oriented. Jackie is a perfect fit. We’re excited to have her on our team.”
Grubb is also an animal lover with three dogs, two cats, and a turtle. Please help us welcome her to our Independent-Messenger team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.