Emporia native and Brunswick Academy Alumni Naomi Sadler was one of four Randolph Macon College Softball players to earn All-Conference awards for the 2022 season, the Conference announced on Monday.
Sadler, a freshman outfielder was named First Team All-Conference in the ODAC (Old Dominion Athletic Conference). She ended the regular season with a .364 batting average while also stealing 21 bases, good for third in the conference.
Sadler and fellow RMC player Gracie Ellis were the only first year players to garner first team all conferencehonors in the ODAC.
Sadler also joined Ellis and Amanda Lanyon on the ODAC All-Tournament team following the ODAC Conference Tournament that was held April 29-May 2 in Salem, Virginia. She batted .533 for the tournament and scored 4 runs while adding two stolen bases.
Naomi is the daughter of Hermie and Angie Sadler of Emporia.
