On Monday, June 28, the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville celebrated its 20th anniversary in the community. Staff commemorated the anniversary with T-shirts and by giving away dozens of prizes to members.
The YMCA in Emporia was founded in August of 2000. After almost a year of fundraising, the Y opened a 10,000 sq. ft. storefront facility in the Emporia Shopping Center in June of 2001. Over the next eight years, the YMCA underwent two expansions and significant member growth.
When the YMCA finally outgrew its space in the shopping center, the YMCA’s Board of Directors decided to build a permanent facility at the gym’s current location on Weaver Avenue. The YMCA secured a $3 million donation from the Greensville Memorial Foundation towards building a $4.8 million facility.
“The Greensville Memorial Foundation is the reason we’re able to have the Y here,” said YMCA Executive Director Kristin Vaughan.
Having raised $1.4 million during their own capital campaign, the YMCA was ready to move forward. Construction began on the new site in December of 2008. The new 27,000 sq. ft. facility opened on Nov. 10, 2009.
The new facility featured a full-size basketball court, walking track, rock climbing wall, state-of-the-art workout equipment and a handful of studios for various group exercise courses. The increased capacity also allowed the Y greater opportunities to hold summer camps for children in the Emporia-Greensville community.
Vaughan has served as executive director of the YMCA since June of 2005. She began her time at the gym as the senior fitness director in June of 2003. Vaughan said the YMCA has been sustained and supported by the commitment of their donors, members and the community as a whole.
“A lot of our members feel like this is their place too – like home,” Vaughan said, “and they really do treat it like that. So that’s why we’ve been able to be so successful.”
Vaughan came to Emporia from her home in North Carolina when she began her work at the Y in 2003. She said she made a commitment early on in her time at the YMCA to better the health of the community, and her role at the YMCA affords her the best opportunity do honor that commitment.
“I love my job, that really is it,” she said. “I love this community. I think that a lot of people have negative things to say about Emporia, but the people here really are incredible. I love having a job where I feel like a place makes a difference, and it’s a ton of fun. You know, we work really hard, but we have a ton of fun.
“Fun” is a shared sentiment amongst the YMCA’s staff. Membership & Marketing Director Amy Owen has been with the gym for 11 years, since November of 2009. Owen admitted that she had lost track of how long she had been with the Y, but it was easy to know why.
“Time flies when you’re having fun,” Owen said.
Perhaps no one individuals knows the YMCA better than one of its longest serving staff members; controller Sheila Reavis. Reavis worked as a volunteer at the gym the day it opened for business in 2001. She said over the years, she has seen relationships develop between a widely diverse membership – folks talking and gathering who likely wouldn’t have the chance to do so outside of the Y’s walls.
Reavis said she has also seen drastic health and wellness improvements in members over the course of months, even years.
“That’s what stuck with me was that right there,” Reavis said. “That’s why I love working here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.