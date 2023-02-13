On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Lakeisha Pair had just returned from a nearby store when she received the shock of a lifetime. One of her neighbors in the apartment complex, an 11-year-old girl, had just fled her home and gave her the news no homeowner wants to hear - both of their apartments had caught fire.
“When I came from the store, I pulled up, and she said her apartment was on fire,” said Pair. “I didn’t see the fire until I looked upstairs when she ran out.”
Pair, who lives in apartment K, quickly relayed the news to her next-door neighbor, Laquisha Drumgoole, who was still in her apartment at the time.
“She actually notified us that it was a fire because nobody over here knew,” said Ms. Drumgoole. “So when she pulled up there were kids already out here telling her that there was a fire.”
According to the Greensville Volunteer Fire Department, the blaze began at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the apartment complex on Park Avenue, starting in apartment 603M and quickly spreading to the surrounding homes. This included the home of Ms. Drumgoole, who was living in apartment 603L with her two children: daughter Quianna and son Quion. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Fortunately for Laquisha, both of her children were in school at the time, as it was a Tuesday afternoon. This meant that no one else was in apartment L when it caught fire.
By the time the fire crews finally put a stop to the blaze, apartments M and L were a total loss. Apartment K, while sustaining some fire and water damage, is still livable, and Pair and her daughter suffered relatively few losses aside from some burnt clothes.
“The only thing they gotta do is fix the ceiling in my kitchen and fix the floor,” said Pair.
While no one was injured in the fire, Laquisha lost everything in her apartment. For the time being, she and her two children are staying with their extended family on Low Ground Road, just two miles away.
To add insult to injury, this took place during her daughter Quianna’s 16th birthday.
Unfortunately, Laquisha was not carrying any form of insurance at the time, so the road to recovery will be a long one. However, the Emporia/Greensville community had already stepped forward to pitch in and make that road just a little bit shorter thanks to the miracle of crowd-funding.
In the days following the blaze, Drumgoole’s CashApp has been overloaded with cash donations which have gone a long way toward making up for the massive financial burden caused by Tuesday’s fire.
Anyone can pitch in themselves by donating to Drumgoole’s CashApp account QuetQuet82. Ms. Drumgoole is also soliciting donations for clothes that were lost in the blaze, the exact sizes for which can be found on her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ldrumgoole.
“Thank you everyone for all the love shown to us,” wrote Ms. Drumgoole on her Facebook the day after the fire. “God is still good and there will be glory after this.”
