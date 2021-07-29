The Greensville-Emporia Department of Social Services hosted a meet and greet event last Wednesday, officially welcoming Kama Chase as the department’s new director.
Chase comes to Greensville County with over 20 years of experience in child welfare and adult protective services. She previously served as a child welfare supervisor and quality assurance specialist in Maine for 14 years. After that she served as district program manager for the largest Adult Protective Services district in Arizona.
“I am very excited,” Chase said. “I have not worked in a County-based job before, and the collaborative feel that I’ve been experiencing already is amazing. This is a very tight knit community, and I look forward to serving the people that we work with.”
Cathy Pemberton has served as Interim Director of DSS since former Director Shewanda Edwards left the position on May 7. Edwards joined DSS in March of 2020.
Pemberton thanked the DSS staff for its hard work during her time as interim director, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greensville County Board of Supervisors Chairman James Brown welcomed Chase to the new role. He said he was looking forward to working together and finding success for the citizens of the County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.