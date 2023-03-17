After a four-month break, the Emporia/Greensville Neighborhood Watch held its first meeting of 2023 this Wednesday night at the Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt.
This week, the keynote speaker was Sergeant Jimmy Lee Pair, on hand to introduce residents to Emergency Medical Dispatch — an enhanced and more sophisticated form of 911 communications which will soon become the law in Virginia.
Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) allows dispatchers to narrow down the nature and severity of the emergency situation in order to provide faster and more quality medical help. This usually involves asking a set of questions in a structured process to extract as much information as possible.
By New Year’s Day of 2024, all public safety answering points (PSAPs) in Virginia are required by law to mandate that all dispatchers complete a course in Emergency Medical Dispatch by July 1 of that year. Fortunately, Greensville County is one step ahead of the curve — its PSAP had just finished training dispatchers in EMD the day of the neighborhood watch meeting.
“We’ve had to do a lot of digging and extracting and putting stuff together,” said Greensville County Sheriff W.T. Jarratt, Jr. “As usual, the state mandates things but doesn’t give you money or resources.”
The total funding required to bring Greensville County’s dispatch center up to code amounted to $92,000, with 80% of that funding coming from the state government and the other 20% coming from local funds.
Sgt. Pair stressed the importance of two-way communication during a 911 call, as dispatchers are not telepathic and cannot automatically deduce the nature of an emergency.
“I guess the assumption is that we have a crystal ball. The phone rings, and we can just look at it and see everything that’s going on and get you exactly what you need. But we can’t,” said Pair. “We get this all the time, ‘Just send somebody!’, and then they slam the phone down. Okay, where are we going to send them?”
As Sgt. Pair admitted, the more structured nature of the EMD calling process may seem slow and tedious and time-consuming at first. In fact, EMD-trained dispatchers are required to tell callers to say their address twice for clarity and then their phone number twice before stating their emergency.
However, there is a purpose behind this. A structured call process allows dispatchers to provide the same level of accurate and timely service to every caller, including pre-arrival instructions when necessary.
“I promise you, calls are not being held. We’re not playing ’20 questions’ with you. Resources are being dispatched as fast as we can,” said Pair. “But there are some things we’ve got to have before we head out there so that we can send the right people.”
The last question of the chain, “Tell me exactly what happened”, is critical in its phrasing.
“If you say, ‘What’s going on?’, that’s going to lead people to ramble for a complain that could have been ailing them for three days, and then we’re delaying everyone. ‘Tell me exactly what happened’,…that’s going to make people tell you exactly what’s going on right now.”
In most dispatch centers that use it, EMD is guided by computer software. The vendor Greensville County is turning to for its EMD software is Priority Dispatch’s ProQA system, which is an international standard.
“If you go to Salt Lake City, Utah; Charlottesville, Virginia.; or Virginia Beach…if you go to Europe, you’re going to get the same questions and the same care that you’re going to get right here in Emporia, Virginia,” said Sgt. Pair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.