The principal situation at Greensville County High School has finally been resolved once and for all.
This Wednesday, Greensville County Public Schools announced the appointment of Dana Hawes as the new permanent principal at the high school. Hawes will replace interim principal Lindell Palmer, who took over the helm earlier this school year.
Hawes boasts more than two decades of experience in education in the commonwealth of Virginia as both a teacher and principal. During his career, he has served as a teacher in multiple schools throughout the Greater Richmond area. Prior to his arrival in Greensville County, Hawes served as assistant principal at Huguenot High School.
Hawes has also served as both an instructor for the Virginia Department of Correctional Education as well as a principal of a Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
He has earned a Masters degree in Educational Leadership from Walden University and a Post-Masters degree from George Washington University.
"I am absolutely thrilled to join Greensville County Public Schools. This school district is teeming with knowledgeable, talented and passionate educators who are on fire to serve its young scholars,” said Hawes in an official statement from GCPS. “Dr. Edwards has challenged me to lead the high school fearlessly toward the goal of accreditation and I commit to our team, our students and their families that I will model intensity with tenacity. Our team understands that the extra degree makes all the difference. We are ready to convert our potential energy to kinetic energy. We are striving daily for 212!"
“We’re excited for Mr. Dana Hawes to be joining Greensville County Public Schools and we look forward to his leadership at Greensville County High School being at 212 degrees,” wrote Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards.
