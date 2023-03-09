-

Greensville County Public Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards (left) shakes hands with new Greensville County High School principal Dana Hawes (right).

 Greensville County Public Schools/Facebook

The principal situation at Greensville County High School has finally been resolved once and for all.

This Wednesday, Greensville County Public Schools announced the appointment of Dana Hawes as the new permanent principal at the high school. Hawes will replace interim principal Lindell Palmer, who took over the helm earlier this school year.

