The pandemic did not stop people in 2021. The rain didn’t persuade anyone from gathering in 2022.
Thirty-one people braved inclement weather, and sported umbrellas to keep dry during last week’s Family YMCA sponsored See you at the Pole at the old elementary school across from the post office in Emporia.
The YMCA Christian Emphasis Committee brought the nationwide celebrated See You at the Pole to the City in 2015. At 7:30 a.m. last Wednesday, the annual gathering of people circled the flag pole and lifted the children, citizens, and leaders of the community in prayer. Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards was the keynote speaker.
The See You at the Pole event began in 1990 when 10 Texas high school students came together seeking to get closer to God. The friends drove to different schools and gathered in a circle around flagpoles to pray.
The effort unexpectedly spread, and on Sept. 12 of 1990, thousands gathered around flagpoles at schools in four states in prayer. It has grown into an international event. For the past seven years, it has been an integral part of the Emporia-Greensville community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.